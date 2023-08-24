Man killed, woman hospitalized, man arrested after attack inside Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are investigating a brutal stabbing Thursday inside a Bloomington home.

It happened at about 4:40 a.m. on the 1000 block of 105th Street. A 74-year-old man is dead, a 72-year-old woman is in the hospital, and police arrested a 44-year-old man who was seen running away from their home.

WCCO

Police say it's not a random attack, but they're still trying to figure out the relationship between the suspect and the victims.