Blaine police seek assistance locating missing 16-year-old Angela Gasner

BLAINE, Minn. -- Officials believe a missing 16-year-old Blaine girl could be in the Minneapolis area. 

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Angela Gasner left a facility in Blaine on July 16 and hasn't been seen since. 

She's known to change her hair color routinely, but was last known to have black hair with some visible blonde areas, the BCA said. She also has two piercings on her nose and two piercings on her eyebrows, all of differing configurations. 

Angela Gasner left a facility in Blaine on July 16 and hasn't been seen since.  Minnesota BCA

She's further described as 5-foot-5, 153 pounds with hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Blaine police at 763-427-1212.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 11:01 AM

