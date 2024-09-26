Woman suspected of driving drunk in Blaine restaurant patio crash, state patrol says

BLAINE, Minn. — A 36-year-old Isanti woman is suspected of driving drunk after she crashed into a Blaine restaurant's patio Tuesday night, just weeks after a deadly patio crash in St. Louis Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Clive's Roadhouse off Highway 65 near the National Sports Center.

The woman drove off the road and rolled after going into a ditch, landing in the restaurant's patio area.

Two other people were in her car, both suffering minor injuries. The woman was arrested and is being held in the Anoka County Jail. The state patrol is still investigating.

A 56-year-old man is charged with nearly a dozen crimes, including criminal vehicular homicide, in connection to another drunk driving crash that occurred on Sept. 1 at Park Tavern's patio in St. Louis Park.

Two people were killed in the crash and several more were hurt.

According to the criminal complaint, defendant Steven Bailey's blood-alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit when he slammed into the patio.