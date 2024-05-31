Watch Live: Biden speaks on Trump verdict and the Middle East

President Joe Biden is speaking Friday about the situation in the Middle East, as Israel pushes further into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israel has continued its offensive in Gaza as it seeks to eliminate Hamas, drawing international criticism because the operation has also resulted in the deaths of Palestinians. The Israeli military said Friday that Israeli forces have advanced into central Rafah.

Analysis of images of shrapnel gathered at the scene of an Israeli strike in Rafah on Sunday showed evidence of a bomb that was a U.S.-made GBU-39, two munitions experts told CBS News. Dozens of Palestinians were killed in the strike and subsequent fires.

How to watch President Biden's remarks:

What: President Biden delivers remarks on the Middle East

When: After 1 p.m. ET

Where: The White House

How to stream: Watch in the player above, at cbsnews.com/live, or on the CBS News app.