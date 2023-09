GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — A deputy shot a man in western Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

The man is expected to survive, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

We are responding to a use-of-force incident in Granite Falls. A deputy shot a man, who is expected to survive. More details to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) September 28, 2023

This is a developing story and details are limited. Check back with WCCO.com for more.