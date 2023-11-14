Title: Assistant Director, Broadcast Operations & Engineering

The Assistant Director of Broadcast Operations & Engineering collaborates with the Director of Broadcast Operations & Engineering. They assist in the planning and design of station and remote broadcast systems; assure quality control of all installations; Assist the Director in capital planning and department expense budget; and coordinate station documentation for all electronic installations. They must ensure daily maintenance issues are being resolved in a timely manner, staff development opportunities are being applied, and projects are being completed on schedule and within budget. The Assistant Director supervises the engineering maintenance staff, assists the Director of Planning with facility infrastructure, and the IT Manager with Information Technology Services, along with the Director, they manifest a creative focus to develop the team's skills, providing the environment, tools, and training needed to keep them growing, with relevance, engagement, and passion in an ever-changing technological field.

Participate in the development and the efficient implementation of the business' long-term technology strategies including, the annual capital plan and management of multiple complex large-scale projects. Handle department operating budgets, forecasts, plans, and reports.

Oversee the purchasing of equipment and the coordination of the stations' technological planning and development.

Manage relationships with vendors, and local distribution partners.

Lead the implementation, commissioning, documentation, and operational handoff of new technology.

Schedule equipment to be taken offline so that preventative maintenance can be performed. Monitor the operation of electrical and mechanical equipment supporting all operations. Requires the ability to analyze various systems operations, resolve the cause of any problem/malfunctions, and corrective action as required.

Promote and ensure the use of key documentation processes and the transfer of knowledge across multi-departmental teams.

Facilitate ongoing continuing education on new technologies and train the Maintenance staff on new systems and operations.

Work directly with the News Department to plan and implement special production and event coverage as necessary.

Provide the highest possible "quality of service" by providing technical and operations excellence for the local operations, enabling them to provide compelling news, programming, and service to our viewers, clients, and partners.

Lead, mentor, and develop the performance of the technical maintenance teams.

Along with the Production manager, resolve the source of all on-air technical problems or mistakes and take any necessary action to prevent such mistakes from reoccurring.

Ensures compliance with FCC, OSHA, EPA, and local laws, and performs other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidate must have a minimum of 5 years of experience in the television industry with solid design engineering and problem-solving skills. A degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Broadcast, or IT-related field is preferred. Prior management skills, similar position held, and/or training experience is highly desired. Strong working knowledge of digital video systems, networks, and IT is required. Strong follow-through, record-keeping, written communication, and interpersonal skills required

Background in digital audio/video technologies at all levels of production.

Data network, data communications, computer systems, and broadcast technologies experience.

Working knowledge of computer operating systems (Windows, Linux, Oracle, etc.) and security patching.

Knowledge of multi-channel station automation and servers.

File-based newsroom workflows, editing experience, and newscast automation.

HD routing switchers, production switchers and audio matrix, cameras, robotics, and multi-viewers experience.

A proven understanding of digital/streaming encoding and workflows.

Understanding of RF, ATSC 1.0 & 3.0 signals, MPEG2, MPEG4, DOLBY AC3, CALM ACT, EAS, CAP.

Confirmed ability to lead, handle, and motivate a team.

