Title: Assignment Editor (Part-Time)
Department: News
WCCO-TV is seeking a part-time assignment editor.
- Deadline-oriented people person to facilitate the coverage of news stories and the assignment of field crews
- Assign news stories to reporters and photographers on a daily basis to cover and advance local news for both broadcast and digital
- Develop and maintain contacts with law enforcement and fire departments, local government and community organizations to stay updated on current events
- Assist with story research and investigation
- Coordinate coverage through network affiliates
- Listen to and understand scanner traffic
- Coordinate and book satellite windows
- Take in live and recorded feeds from crews in the field
- Monitor news tips and grow pool of contacts and sources
- Other duties as assigned by news management
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Strong news judgment
- Possess strong organizational skills
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to quickly prioritize and make decisions, and good problem-solving skills
- Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff
- Experience with Microsoft Windows including Outlook, iNews, as well as Social Media
- Must be available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends and evenings
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field
- 1-3 years in a medium or large market
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Hourly Salary Range: $26.56/hour
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
