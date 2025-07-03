Watch CBS News
Assignment Editor (Part-Time)

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Title: Assignment Editor (Part-Time)
Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking a part-time assignment editor.

  • Deadline-oriented people person to facilitate the coverage of news stories and the assignment of field crews
  • Assign news stories to reporters and photographers on a daily basis to cover and advance local news for both broadcast and digital
  • Develop and maintain contacts with law enforcement and fire departments, local government and community organizations to stay updated on current events
  • Assist with story research and investigation
  • Coordinate coverage through network affiliates
  • Listen to and understand scanner traffic
  • Coordinate and book satellite windows
  • Take in live and recorded feeds from crews in the field
  • Monitor news tips and grow pool of contacts and sources
  • Other duties as assigned by news management

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Strong news judgment
  • Possess strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Ability to quickly prioritize and make decisions,  and good problem-solving skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a diverse staff
  • Experience with Microsoft Windows including Outlook, iNews, as well as Social Media
  • Must be available to work any shift required in a 24/7 newsroom including weekends and evenings

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related field
  • 1-3 years in a medium or large market

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Hourly Salary Range: $26.56/hour

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Paramount is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet. 

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

