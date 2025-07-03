Assignment Editor (Part-Time)

How Trump's "big, beautiful bill" could impact Minnesota's budget

Mostly quiet start to week in Minnesota, storms possible later

Woman hit by bullet during morning run in Sauk Rapids

More from CBS News

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

Paramount is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Click here to apply online.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On