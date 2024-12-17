Title: Assignment Editor (Part-time)

Department: News

WCCO-TV is seeking an assignment editor!

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Deadline-oriented people person to facilitate the coverage of news stories and the assignment of field crews

Assign news stories to reporters and photographers on a daily basis to cover and advance local news for both broadcast and digital

Develop and maintain contacts with law enforcement and fire departments, local government and community organizations to stay updated on current events

Assist with story research and investigation

Coordinate coverage through network affiliates

Listen to and understand scanner traffic

Coordinate and book satellite windows

Take in live and recorded feeds from crews in the field

Monitor news tips and grow pool of contacts and sources

Other duties as assigned by news management

Hourly Salary Range: $25.789/hour

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

