Two teens arrested in deadly shooting at Sweet 16 birthday in Alabama

Two teenage suspects in last weekend's deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama have been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday. Four young people were killed in the shooting late Saturday night at a dance studio in the town of Dadeville, Alabama.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the suspects were arrested Tuesday night. The suspects were identified as Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee.

"Make no mistake: This is Alabama, and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we're going to put you in jail," Burkett said.

The suspects were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, Burkett told reporters during a morning press conference. A prosecutor said the suspects would be charged as adults.

All of the deceased victims in the mass shooting were under the age of 24. The victims were identified as Marsiah Collins, 19; Phil Dowdell, 18; Corbin Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia Smith, 17.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and Burkett said he couldn't discuss a possible motive for the attack or a possible connection between the suspects and the victims.

Burkett urged people who were at the party and haven't already contacted investigators to reach out to authorities.

"We need you to come forward for these families, for these victims," Burkett said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.