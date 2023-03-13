Account Executive

Title: Producer

Department: News

We are searching for an energetic and extremely motivated multi-platform sales professional! The candidate must possess strong presentation and communication skills, experience working with advertising agencies, growing market share, and closing new business and digital.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sell television time and digital/new media for WCCO-TV and all digital platforms including WCCO.com and CBSN-Minnesota, and generate revenue with new accounts by prospecting businesses.

Sell across 14 CBS Television Stations group owned & operated markets (multi-market selling).

Achieve monthly/quarterly sales goals.

Create, develop and maintain strong working relationships with clients.

Effectively research and cultivate new business clientele.

Develop sales tools to effectively present and position the television station during the sales process.

Handle all paperwork in a timely manner.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Persuasiveness, sales ability, results-oriented, ability to demonstrate leadership and team values.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, computer proficiency required.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's degree preferred.

Previous media/sponsorship sales experience.

Experience in media (3+ years) preferred.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.