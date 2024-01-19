$6,000 in donated warm clothing delivered to Hennepin Healthcare for patients in need

MINNEAPOLIS — Since last Saturday, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis has admitted 17 people for treatment of frostbite.

In the wake of that, more than 500 items of warm winter clothing were donated to Hennepin Healthcare for patients when they leave the hospital.

From Nov. 27, 2023 to this week, Meet Minneapolis partner businesses and individuals worked to gather new, warm clothes to help patients who had greater need, especially at this time of year.

"We have patients who are experiencing homelessness. We have patients who got into a car accident and maybe we had to cut their clothes off or treat their injuries, things like that," nurse Geoff Roe said. "Oftentimes, all we have to offer them is paper scrubs and it's a little too cold to go outside for paper scrubs. So to offer them a sweatshirt, socks, shoes, things like that, is a huge help."

Meet Minneapolis collected about $6,000 worth of winter clothes for Hennepin Healthcare that were donated by area businesses and individuals.