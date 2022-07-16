5 hurt after Brooklyn Center police chase ends in crash

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- One person suffered serious injuries and four others were hospitalized Friday after a police chase in the north metro ended in a crash.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said the pursuit started around 4:20 p.m. when officers tried to stop a murder suspect.

During the chase, officers called in a State Patrol helicopter for help. Officers also tried to use stop sticks to deflate the suspect's tires, although they proved ineffective.

HAPPENING NOW: Brooklyn Center PD says five people are in the hospital after a car they were chasing crashed into another car at 53rd Ave N and Humboldt Ave shortly before 4:30.



The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a car at the intersection of 53rd and Humboldt avenues, which marks the border between Brooklyn Center and north Minneapolis. One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof.

First-responders aided the four people in the other car, and emergency crews brought the wounded to a nearby hospital. The murder suspect was taken into custody.

While one of the people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries, all were listed in stable condition.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.