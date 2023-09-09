22-year-old dies in Uptown shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old man died on Friday evening in a shooting in Uptown.

Minneapolis police believe he was standing outside, near the intersection of West 29th Street and Fremont Avenue South when he was shot. The building on the corner had multiple windows damaged by gunfire, as well as a car across the street.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m., and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The shooting is under investigation. The name of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner