19-year-old dies in landslide just outside of Mankato

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man was found dead in Minneopa State Park Falls early Saturday evening after a landslide. 

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says they received the call just before 5 P.M. that someone was trapped underneath the earth. Emergency workers were able to find the trapped party. 

However once the person was recovered, it was discovered that he had died. The name has not yet been released.

The Blue County Sheriff's office is investigating. 

First published on December 2, 2023 / 8:28 PM CST

