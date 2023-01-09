1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in the hospital following an overnight fire in Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on the 2000 block of 45th Avenue North. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and fire coming from the residence.
One adult victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Fire officials say three dogs were also located, with one possibly injured, and they are now with Animal Control.
No other injuries were reported.
