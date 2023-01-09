Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire
1 person in critical condition, 3 dogs rescued in Minneapolis fire 02:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in the hospital following an overnight fire in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a house on the 2000 block of 45th Avenue North. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and fire coming from the residence.

One adult victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say three dogs were also located, with one possibly injured, and they are now with Animal Control.

No other injuries were reported.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.