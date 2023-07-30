Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 injured in Sherburn County crash involving 3 vehicles

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 67-year-old Cambridge man is dead and two people are injured - including a child - after a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred early Saturday afternoon at the Rum River Drive on and off ramp from Highway 169 in Baldwin Township.

A driver in a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on the ramp from Highway 169 when the vehicle left the roadway, crossing Rum River Drive and striking a Ford Expedition on the passenger side, the patrol said.

The collision resulted in the Ford Expedition crossing the center median and striking a dump trailer being pulled by a motorist in a Ford F-250.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 67-year-old man from Cambridge, was fatally injured.

The two occupants of the Ford Expedition - a 38-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy - were injured, but are expected to survive. The other truck driver was not injured. 

