1 dead after Columbia Heights house fire

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — One person is dead after a house fire in Columbia Heights overnight.

The fire happened at a home near 47th Avenue and Seventh Street. Five departments had to be called in to help fight the flames, officials said.

Firefighters ended up breaking a window to get to the person who was inside. The Columbia Heights fire chief said that person did not make it.

A dog was also killed in the fire and officials said more animals may have been inside.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating. 

First published on November 2, 2023 / 5:24 AM CDT

