Super Bowl LVII: Eagles take on the Chiefs in Arizona

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles take on the Chiefs in Arizonaget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles nation is ready for Super Bowl LVII. 20 weeks of play comes down to Sunday.
Fans have great expectations that the Birds will win their first Super Bowl in five years, and their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The stadium in Arizona is all lit up and ready to go on Sunday morning for fans to come on through for the big game later.
For now, it's pretty quiet in Arizona but comes kickoff, the place will be filled with Eagles and Chiefs fans.
What's interesting about the stadium is that it has a retractable field and a retractable roof, the first of its kind in all of North America.
It can fit about 63,000 people and can be expanded to fit another 10,000 fans if needed.
Eagles fans got excited for Sunday's matchup by visiting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Saturday inside the NFL Experience at the PHX Convention Center.
Many say it would mean the world to them to see their Birds hold up that trophy after a Super Bowl win.
"It was everything five years ago and everything this time. It always unites this city and is always exciting to see," an Eagles fan said.
In a few hours, the game will start and we expect Eagles fans to show up at the stadium way ahead of kickoff.
Go Birds!
Free Super Bowl LVII coffee at Wawa, Dunkin'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You won't be going to bed any time soon this Super Bowl Sunday. Make sure you stay caffeinated.
If you are a Dunkin' coffee person, check out this page for more information.
For Wawa enthusiasts, we have all the information here.
You are never too young to be an Eagles fan
CBS Philadelphia caught up with some young Birds fans.
Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game! All you need to know in one page.
A house divided in Burlington County
This family lives under one roof with Eagles and Chiefs fans in one household.
Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh
Will you need an umbrella during Rihanna's half time performance? Check put the latest weather blog and forecast.
Two Eagles Hall Of Famers join pep rally in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Excitement is building in Eagles nation as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Saturday, there were pep rallies across our region to cheer on the Birds.
At one rally in Delaware County, two Eagles alumni made an appearance.
It was a passion for the Eagles that drew hundreds of people to Carl's Cards & Collectibles in Havertown on Super Bowl eve.
Read more about what Eagles Hall Of Famers Bill Bergey and David Akers had to say.
What Philly is doing to beef up security for Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we get closer to the big game --- momentum is building. The poles have been greased and police are teaming up with state and federal agencies as Philly gets ready to celebrate.
The city is ready and we are hoping to see fans celebrating on Broad Street Sunday night. The barricades are up and on Saturday, both the city and police are encouraging fans to cheer on the Birds but do it responsibly.
Philly pride is soaring high with only hours to go until Super Bowl LVII.