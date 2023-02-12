Super Bowl LVII: Eagles-Chiefs live updates and more

Super Bowl LVII: Eagles-Chiefs live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. Jason vs. Travis Kelce. Nick Sirianni vs. Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, a day never short of drama and entertainment.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Before the game, "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing the "Lift Every Voice and Sing,". which is also known as the Black national anthem.
Also before the game, Country music's Chris Stapleton will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" and R&B legend Babyface will sign "America the beautiful."
Rihanna will perform the halftime show.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
Mother Kelce reveals her Super Bowl outfit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Donna Kelce posted her game day outfit on Twitter Sunday afternoon. She will be cheering for her sons Jason and Travis - for the Eagles and the Chiefs.
The Super Bowl LVII will be a sibling rivalry game. This is the first time two brothers will face off against each other in a Super Bowl.
Excitement for Super Bowl LVII ramping up in Arizona
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles nation is ready for Super Bowl LVII. 20 weeks of play comes down to Sunday.
Fans have great expectations that the Birds will win their first Super Bowl in five years, and their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The stadium in Arizona is all lit up and ready to go on Sunday morning for fans to come on through for the big game later.
For now, it's pretty quiet in Arizona but comes kickoff, the place will be filled with Eagles and Chiefs fans.
What's interesting about the stadium is that it has a retractable field and a retractable roof, the first of its kind in all of North America.
It can fit about 63,000 people and can be expanded to fit another 10,000 fans if needed.
Eagles fans got excited for Sunday's matchup by visiting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Saturday inside the NFL Experience at the PHX Convention Center.
Many say it would mean the world to them to see their Birds hold up that trophy after a Super Bowl win.
"It was everything five years ago and everything this time. It always unites this city and is always exciting to see," an Eagles fan said.
In a few hours, the game will start and we expect Eagles fans to show up at the stadium way ahead of kickoff.
Go Birds!
Eagles' Steichen leads Colts' coaching candidates
PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team's decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn't been completed. (more)
Another mural pops up in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The page Philadelphia Eagles Frenzy shared this Jalen Hurts mural on their Facebook page Saturday.
CBS Philadelphia recently talked to another mural artist who also painted an Eagles-themed mural in South Philadelphia.
Why we watch football
NEW YORK (CBS) -- People want to share the surprise, the joy, the awe, and the devastation, to share the sense of something exciting unfolding. The snacks are pretty good, too!
New Yorker writer Louisa Thomas says that, in spite of football's violence, audiences will gravitate to the spectacle of Super Bowl LVII to share in the surprise, the joy, the awe - and the devastation - of the sport.
Still looking for a place to watch the Super Bowl?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Some Eagles will make the trip west for the big game, but the majority will be taking in the action in the Delaware Valley.
Here's a list of watch parties, sports bars and other events to watch the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs this weekend in the Philadelphia area.
Actress Alison Brie roots for the Birds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The actress known from shows like Glow or Community posted to her social media in support of our Birds. She took it to Instagram after promoting the 2023 movie Somebody I Used to Know in Philadelphia.
Brie wrote: "Good luck tomorrow @philadelphiaeagles."
Free Super Bowl LVII coffee at Wawa, Dunkin'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You won't be going to bed any time soon this Super Bowl Sunday. Make sure you stay caffeinated.
If you are a Dunkin' coffee person, check out this page for more information.
For Wawa enthusiasts, we have all the information here.
You are never too young to be an Eagles fan
CBS Philadelphia caught up with some young Birds fans.
Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes
From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game! All you need to know in one page.
A house divided in Burlington County
This family lives under one roof with Eagles and Chiefs fans in one household.
Under my umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh
Will you need an umbrella during Rihanna's half time performance? Check put the latest weather blog and forecast.
Two Eagles Hall Of Famers join pep rally in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Excitement is building in Eagles nation as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Saturday, there were pep rallies across our region to cheer on the Birds.
At one rally in Delaware County, two Eagles alumni made an appearance.
It was a passion for the Eagles that drew hundreds of people to Carl's Cards & Collectibles in Havertown on Super Bowl eve.
Read more about what Eagles Hall Of Famers Bill Bergey and David Akers had to say.
What Philly is doing to beef up security for Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we get closer to the big game --- momentum is building. The poles have been greased and police are teaming up with state and federal agencies as Philly gets ready to celebrate.
The city is ready and we are hoping to see fans celebrating on Broad Street Sunday night. The barricades are up and on Saturday, both the city and police are encouraging fans to cheer on the Birds but do it responsibly.
Philly pride is soaring high with only hours to go until Super Bowl LVII.