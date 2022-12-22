NEXT Weather Alert: Brutal, dangerous cold moves in after new snow

NEXT Weather Alert: Brutal, dangerous cold moves in after new snowget the free app
NEXT Weather Alert factors:
- Blowing snow
- Blizzard conditions in parts of the state
- Dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the winter storm system exits Minnesota early Thursday, strong winds will enter, creating blizzard conditions in parts of the state and dangerous cold everywhere.
The Twin Cities saw between 6-9 inches of light, fluffy snow during Wednesday's storm, and another inch or two is expected by early Thursday morning.
Several counties in the southern half of the state will be in a blizzard warning Thursday through Saturday.
The metro and counties to the north will still be under a winter storm warning through Thursday due to blowing snow, while parts of central and northern Minnesota are still under a winter weather advisory.
The ideal time to get your shoveling done will be Thursday morning, before the wind really starts to howl.
Thursday's highs will be sub zero across the state, with the metro at minus-1 degree. The wind will also ramp up as the day progresses, with speeds reaching between 20-40 mph by Friday.
By Thursday afternoon, the feels-like temperature in the metro will be minus-21. By Friday morning, it will be minus-31. In these conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just 10 minutes.
We'll start to get some relief Saturday and Sunday, when highs will reach into the single digits above zero. Some flurries are expected late Christmas evening.
Now from some good news: We may warm up to the 30s by the middle of next week.
School closings and delays continue to roll in
Dozens, if not hundreds, of school closings and delays were announced for Thursday morning as Wednesday's snow is followed-up with Thursday's brutal cold winds.
Check out the pool of Arctic air
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies
Minneapolis and St. Paul have both declared snow emergencies Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS RULES
Parking rules will go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday, meaning that parking will not be allowed on snow emergency routes. Motorists risk having their vehicles towed.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, Day 2 rules begin. Plow crews will clear the even sides of non-snow emergency route streets, meaning that motorists need to park on the odd side of the street or until the even side has been cleared. Day 2 rules will last until 8 p.m.
Day 3 rules begin at 8 a.m. Friday, when the odd sides of non-snow emergency streets will be cleared. Motorists will need to park on the even sides of streets or risk being towed.
Motorists whose cars are towed are responsible for paying for the cost of towing and a ticket fee.
ST. PAUL RULES
Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, crews will plow all Night Routes, meaning that residents should avoid parking on those streets overnight.
At 8 a.m. Thursday, all Day Routes will be cleared.
State Patrol: Nearly 600 crashes and spinouts Wednesday
The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 266 crashes, including 20 that resulted in injuries. There were also 308 vehicle spinouts and off-road accidents, and two jackknifed semis.