At least 4 hurt after U-Haul truck hits pedestrians in Brooklyn; Driver in custody
NEW YORK - At least four people have been treated after a U-Haul truck hit pedestrians in Brooklyn.
It happened around 11 a.m. on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue.
The driver is in custody.
The incident started in Bay Ridge, where the driver hit the pedestrians, and then the driver evaded police until he was stopped near the BQE at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook.
Surveillance video shows U-Haul narrowly missing a pedestrian
Surveillance video shows just how close the U-Haul came to hitting a pedestrian.
The video shows the U-Haul climbing on to the sidewalk. A pedestrian walking down the street sees the truck coming right at him.
He can be seen on the video running to the left, trying to get into the street, when the truck just barely misses him. He ultimately dives to the ground.
The truck was pursued by a police car, which also climbed onto the sidewalk.
Suspect is a man in his 60s
The rear of the truck has been cleared by the NYPD's Bomb Squad - there was nothing in the back.
The suspect is a man in his 60s.
Police are expected to release more information in a news conference, expected to take place shortly.
Gov. Kathy Hochul briefed on situation
"I have been briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn. My team is coordinating with [the New York State Police] and [the NYPD] and are ready to provide any assistance as the investigation continues," Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on Twitter.
Suspect vehicle rammed police cars
At least four people were hurt in the incident, authorities said.
During the incident, police tried to stop the vehicle by boxing it in at 74th Street and Third Avenue.
The suspect rammed two police cars and escaped down 75th Street.
Police have shut down the immediate vicinity around the stopped vehicle as a precaution as the bomb squad examines it.
There's nothing to suggest it is carrying explosives, but police are taking precautions.
Councilman Justin Brannan says driver went on a "rampage"
"A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident," Councilman Justin Brannan wrote on Twitter.
3 people struck by truck; Driver in custody
Initial reports suggest the driver hit three pedestrians at Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge.
Police tried to stop him, but he drove off, traveling through Brooklyn and eventually going north on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
The vehicle was stopped near the BQE at Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Street in Red Hook.
There was no immediate word on the condition of those hurt.
The driver of the truck has been taken into custody.
The NYPD Bomb Squad will examine the inside of the truck as a precaution.