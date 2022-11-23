Six people killed in shooting at Virginia Walmart, suspect found dead, police say

Six people killed in shooting at Virginia Walmart, suspect found dead, police sayget the free app
A shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, left seven people dead, including the suspect, police said. Officers were dispatched to an active threat situation at the Walmart Supercenter at 10:12 p.m. local time, Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene.
"Over the course of the next 30, 45 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Kosinski said. He later confirmed that officers had finished searching the store and that six victims had been located.
Note: Authorities are expected to provide a live briefing from the scene at 8 a.m. Eastern, which will be streamed live by CBS News in the player at the top of this article.
The suspect was also dead and police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the shooting, but Kosinski would not provide any further information regarding how the suspect died, their identity or whether the individual had any known connection to the Walmart store.
The FBI's office in Norfolk, Virginia confirmed that the agency was providing assistance to the Chesapeake Police Department, which was the lead agency on the investigation.
The exact number of people wounded in the attack was not confirmed, but victims were transported to multiple area hospitals and one health care facility confirmed late Tuesday evening that it was treating five people for unspecified injuries.
The shooting was believed to have occurred inside the store, Kosinksi said, although at least one body was found outside. According to Walmart's website, the store was open to customers at the time of the shooting.
Chesapeake Mayor Rick West released a statement early Wednesday morning saying he was "devastated by the senseless act of violence" and lauding first responders.
Asked by CBS News about reports suggesting the suspect was an employee of the store, West said that was his "understanding," stressing that it was not yet confirmed, but "all indications are that is the case."
Chesapeake is located in southern Virginia's coastal Hampton Roads region, which includes the cities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
Kosinksi said a "reunification site" was established at the Chesapeake Conference Center, which a city Twitter account said was "for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building."
The incident was the second major mass shooting in the U.S. in just the past few days. Five people were killed and another 17 wounded when a suspect opened fire in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the early morning hours Sunday.
"Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake," Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia tweeted early Wednesday morning.
Virginia's new Republican Governor, Glenn Youngkin, also weighed in, saying: "Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning," in a tweet and adding that "heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities."
Walmart provided a statement saying the company was "shocked at this tragic event" and "praying for those impacted, the community and our associates."
The retail giant said it was "working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."
Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, a Democrat who represents the Chesapeake region that encompasses Chesapeake, said in a tweet that she was "heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district."
"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said.
"Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving," said U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia.
According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 600 mass shootings in the United States this year, with at least 36 resulting in fatalities.
A criminologist at Northeastern University in Boston, Alan Fox, who has compiled data on shootings in the U.S. for decades, reported the same figure, which he said had made 2022 a record year for such attacks even prior to the incident at the Walmart in Chesapeake.
"I've been studying mass killings for over 40 years and I am quite confident that there has never been a year where we've had so many," said Fox in an article published Monday by Northeastern, in the wake of the Colorado shooting.
Fox noted "an unprecedented surge" since the beginning of October alone, during which time he said there had been 13 fatal mass shootings.
"That's an average of about two mass shootings per week," Fox said.