Met Gala 2023: Fashion's biggest night returns to Metropolitan Museum of Art
NEW YORK -- Fashion's biggest night is back!
The star-studded Met Gala returns tonight to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year's theme centers on Karl Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel.
We'll show you the most talked-about looks as celebrities make their way across the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. on CBS News New York.
See live updates below for the latest.
How to watch the Met Gala red carpet
Watch: Preview of Monday night's Met Gala
Fashion's biggest night honors Karl Lagerfeld
The Met Gala is always a chance for designers to show off their most dramatic visions, but this year's gala will honor one designer in particular.
The Met Gala has been called the biggest fashion event in the world, the best party of the year, and you know A-list stars will ring their A-game.
From fundraiser to cultural cornerstone
How did the annual fundraiser become known as the "Oscars of fashion?"
We spoke with Joanna Nikas, deputy style editor at The Cut, to learn more.
Nikas explained how the event, officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit, got started and grew into a cultural phenomenon.
She also gave us a sneak peek of what to expect this year.
Flashback: Photos from 2022
