Gameday updates: Vikings face first divisional foe as they visit Bears

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings face their first divisional opponent of the season on Sunday. It will also be the team's first game without star wideout Justin Jefferson since he was drafted in 2020.
The Vikings (1-4) are on the road to take on the Chicago Bears (1-4). Kickoff is at noon.
Minnesota is coming off of a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, although the loss of Jefferson to a hamstring injury is likely much more impactful. The team placed him on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he doesn't expect Jefferson to miss the whole season.
The Bears just earned their first win of the season, toppling the Washington Commanders 40-20.
Both teams are in the midst of disappointing seasons. The Bears were hoping for a step forward from Justin Fields, their young quarterback. Despite being tied for second in touchdown passes this season (trailing only Kirk Cousins), Fields ranks near the bottom of the league in completion percentage and in the middle of the pack in adjusted net yard per attempt. That stat compiles all passing statistics (passing yards, sack, touchdowns and interception) into one metric. Fields is at 5.89. The league leader, San Francisco's Brock Purdy, is at 9.79, and Cousins is at 6.86.
The Vikings won the NFC North with a 13-4 record last year, though they were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. This season, turnovers and untimely drops have proved disastrous for the team. Their turnover differential of -9 is worst in the league, and no team has lost more turnovers. Adding to their woes is an offense that has no trouble moving the ball, but finds points hard to come by. The offense is ranked ninth in yards gained, but just 16th in points scored. Their red zone percentage of 50% ranks in the bottom third of the league, while their opponents' mark of 69.2% would be good for fifth in the league.
Whoever loses Sunday's game will sit at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Follow all of the action below.
Vikings' Greg Joseph kicks field goal
Minnesota gets the first points of the game after kicker Greg Joseph completes a 53-yard field goal. Vikings lead 3-0.
Vikings get a sack in Bears' first possession
Safety Lewis Cine among inactives Sunday
Safety Lewis Cine will not be playing Sunday. Check out a list of inactives below.