Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release

Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The swap, first reported by CBS News, took place Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. Five former U.S. officials told CBS News the agreement had been reached as of last Thursday.
Mr. Biden is speaking at 8:30 a.m. ET from the White House.
"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner," the president tweeted Thursday morning, along with photos of him, Vice President Kamala Harris and Griner's wife, Cherelle. "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."
Griner was detained at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of cannabis-derived oil cartridges in her luggage.
How to watch Biden's speech
What: President Biden makes remarks about the release of Brittney Griner
Date: Thursday, Dec. 8
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Location: The White House
Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.