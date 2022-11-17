1 arrested in 17-year-old's killing in Plymouth; 2 more suspects at large

1 arrested in 17-year-old's killing in Plymouth; 2 more suspects at largeget the free app
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a teenager's shooting death in Plymouth earlier this week, but two suspects remain at large.
Police said 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson of Albertville was found dead in a vehicle on the 9700 block of 37th Place North Monday evening.
An 18-year-old man was arrested in Golden Valley and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Two other suspects -- Augustus Sirleaf and Hans Madave, both 19 -- are still at large. Police are asking the public to help find them.
Police said the man who was arrested is cooperating with authorities. The firearm used in the slaying has not been recovered.