Will Kindles be on sale for Prime Day 2024? Here's what deals to expect

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Woman reading Kindle

Amazon Prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with deep discounts across every category, especially on Amazon's own devices. Taking place on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, the Prime members-only sale is the biggest of the year, and it'll be jam-packed with sales on tons of goodies. So with the Amazon shopping event coming up very soon, it's a fair question to ask: Will Kindle be on sale for Prime Day?

The answer is likely a yes. For avid readers and Kindle lovers, Prime Day (like the Big Spring Sale earlier this year) will probably mean the perfect opportunity to score a Kindle e-reader at a steep discount. Past Prime Day Kindle deals have included savings on entry-level models like the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite as well as premium models like the Kindle Oasis. Plus, all-you-can-read Kindle Unlimited subscriptions have also been on sale. Based on the major Kindle deals we've seen during past Prime Day events, we can likely expect some of the best Kindle sales of the year during Prime Day 2024.

Whether you're upgrading your old Kindle or looking to buy one for someone else, we've got all the details on Kindle Prime Day deals this year.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.

What Kindle models will likely be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

For Prime Day 2024, you can expect Amazon to slash prices on several of its Kindle models, from the most basic editions to the souped-up options that you'll have to shell out a bit more cash for. Typically, we see sales all across the board when it comes to Kindle devices from one Prime Day to the next. Here are some models that you'll likely find on sale:

Kindle: This is your basic, everyday Kindle with a front light and a 6-inch display, which is great for casual readers who want an affordable e-reader.

This is your basic, everyday Kindle with a front light and a 6-inch display, which is great for casual readers who want an affordable e-reader. Kindle Paperwhite: The Kindle Paperwhite is known for its high-resolution display, adjustable warm light, and waterproof design. It's a step up from the standard model that usually sees steep discounts across the board.

The Kindle Paperwhite is known for its high-resolution display, adjustable warm light, and waterproof design. It's a step up from the standard model that usually sees steep discounts across the board. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: This edition includes all the features of the Paperwhite, including wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light.

This edition includes all the features of the Paperwhite, including wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. Kindle Scribe: This premium Kindle comes with a 10.2-inch display and all the standard features you'd expect from a Kindle, but it ups the ante by adding a 300 ppi screen and a Basic Pen that you can use to take notes or scribble with, making the device a Kindle and an electronic notebook perfect for anyone who needs to convert handwriting to text or those who love marking up books as they read.

This premium Kindle comes with a 10.2-inch display and all the standard features you'd expect from a Kindle, but it ups the ante by adding a 300 ppi screen and a Basic Pen that you can use to take notes or scribble with, making the device a Kindle and an electronic notebook perfect for anyone who needs to convert handwriting to text or those who love marking up books as they read. Kindle Kids: This Kindle is the perfect option for young readers, with a 300 ppi, glare-free display and access to Amazon Kids+. This subscription is full of unlimited kid-friendly content for a year, including books, audiobooks and other apps kids can check out with appropriate content galore. It comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee for little hands that tend to drop things.

This Kindle is the perfect option for young readers, with a 300 ppi, glare-free display and access to Amazon Kids+. This subscription is full of unlimited kid-friendly content for a year, including books, audiobooks and other apps kids can check out with appropriate content galore. It comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee for little hands that tend to drop things. Kindle Kids Signature Edition: This upgraded Kindle for kids includes a case, a free year of Amazon Kids+, and waterproof chassis so you don't have to worry about the kids dropping it in the bath or puddles on the way home from school.

What Kindle models were on sale for Prime Day 2023?

Last year during Amazon Prime Day 2023, we saw a variety of deals across the board on the e-readers, including 22% off the Kindle Scribe, which at the time was the brand's latest e-reader. It still is, so we may see some discounts in a similar vein come down the pipe this year, too.

Additionally, the 2022 Kindle was 25% off, with the Kindle Paperwhite seeing a 32% discount as well. Even the Kindle Oasis was marked down 20%, though it's since been discontinued and is no longer available. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature was even up for grabs at 26% off. Last but not least, the Kindle Kids release also saw a sale, where it was available for 33% off.

Essentially, all Kindle models saw a discount for Prime Day 2023. We can likely expect the same for this year.

Will Kindle Unlimited be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

Most likely, yes, you'll be able to try out Kindle Unlimited at a lower price during Prime Day 2024. Historically, Amazon has served up some pretty significant discounts on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions during Prime Day. Sales usually come in the form of cheaper subscriptions that last a few months; lengthy free trials; or other options to get Kindle owners to try it out.

For instance, last year Amazon offered a Kindle Unlimited subscription for $4.99 per month for your first two months. Afterward, the price rose to its $11.99 fee. This kind of sale happens quite often, so it isn't out of the question to see it occur during Prime Day 2024.

Kindle Unlimited isn't a free Prime benefit. It's a subscription service that lets you read tons of e-books, audiobooks and magazines for one price each month. Read a book and return it when you're finished, or hold on to one indefinitely until you've finished reading it. It's a great way to try before you buy a book permanently or to feed your voracious need to read without spending an arm and a leg to do so.

Current deals on Kindles

Currently, there are no deals on standalone Kindle devices. However, there are some Kindle bundles that include everything you need to get started reading with one of Amazon's go-to e-readers.

Kindle Essentials Bundle: $155 (8% off)

Amazon

This bundle nets you a 2022 edition Kindle without lock-screen ads, plus a fabric cover and a power adapter, all in black.

You get $15 off the bundle's normal price with this sale, and you get everything you need to start reading and enjoying digital books on your Kindle.

The cover is especially nice with this offer, as its magnetic closure means your Kindle's screen will be dutifully protected when not in use.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: $185 (save $20)

Amazon

This bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite with a black fabric cover and power adapter. Much like the base Kindle bundle, you get all the starter goodies you need to get down to some serious reading.

You'll save $20 on this bundle, with an upgrade to the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite and an adjustable warm light to help protect your eyes. It's very similar to the vanilla Kindle, but this version is worth the upgrade for the light, easily.

If you spend a lot of time reading, this is your best bet under $200.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: $238 (save $20)

Amazon

This bundle is another step up from the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle option, as it gets you a the Signature Edition of the device in black, a case, and a wireless charger to make sure it's always juiced up when you're ready to read.

This edition also comes with 32GB of storage, meaning you have more space for additional books to devour on your own time.

What is Stuff Your Kindle Day?

Stuff Your Kindle Day is an event where tons of e-books are up for grabs for free or at discounted prices for a limited time. It's usually organized by authors, publishers and other reading communities (like TikTok's BookTok) to encourage people to read more or read specific authors, hence the nature of the name "stuff your Kindle" -- the point is to add a ton of new content to your device.

Here's the good news: You don't need an Amazon Prime account or Kindle Unlimited to participate. You just need an Amazon account and a Kindle or a device that can use the Kindle app. Each book on sale will be available across author websites and other third-party sellers. You'll be able to follow the link to the book to its Amazon listing, where it will be reduced to $0 or a small fee. There will be plenty of options to choose from.

There are usually multiple dates for Stuff Your Kindle Day throughout the year. Earlier this year, romance, cozy mystery and witchy-themed books were up for grabs. Those won't be the only genres available for you to add to your Kindle, however.

There have been no additional upcoming Stuff Your Kindle dates as of yet, but that can change. Keep an eye out on this page for when you can participate in the next batch of genres and stuff your own Kindle or other e-reader.