Tumi luggage sale: Save up to 40% ahead of 4th of July
If you've got a summer vacation on the books, we have great news: Tumi is running a sale for the 4th of July. This is a luggage brand whose sales are, to put it mildly, popular and rare. Right now, the high-end luggage brand is offering steep discounts on select styles, including duffel bags, suitcases of varying sizes and more.
Tumi Voyageur Oxford carry-on: Save $195
The Tumi Voyageur Oxford compact carry-on is an amazing option for easy travel, perfectly fitting under an airplane seat. The ideal size for short journeys, this lightweight carry-on is practical and durable.
This Tumi carry-on is on sale in two versions. It's currently discounted to $455, reduced from $650.
What we like about the Tumi Voyageur Oxford Compact Carry-On:
- It fits neatly under airplane seats, making it perfect for those who prefer to carry their luggage on flights.
- Made from lightweight nylon it's durable and easy to transport.
- The compact size makes it ideal for quick trips.
Tumi 19 Degree extended trip expandable packing case: Save $285
This durable hardcase polycarbonate luggage is made from recycled materials with a matte finish. It comes in four colors and features retractable top and side handles as well as a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering.
This hard case luggage piece is currently on sale for $665, reduced from $950.
Why we like the Tumi 19 Degree packing case:
- It features a three-stage adjustable design, accommodating various heights for comfortable maneuverability.
- the four recessed dual spinner wheels provide smooth, 360-degree movement.
Tumi McLaren Just In Case duffel: Save $71
This versatile Just In Case duffel bag combines function and durability, featuring a double-zip main compartment, convenient shoulder straps, top handles, and an additional adjustable shoulder strap for various carrying options.
This Tumi McLaren duffel is currently $279, reduced from $350.
Why we like the Tumi Mclaren Just In Case duffel:
- It offers multiple ways to carry comfortably.
- The sturdy nylon exterior is easy to maintain.
Tumi Voyageur Leger carry-on: Save $210
The Voyageur Leger International carry-on features a front-lid or split-case main compartment entry, a built-in USB-C charging port and a three-stage telescoping handle. It also includes leather-wrapped handles and four recessed wheels for easy movement.
The Voyageur Leger is currently $485, reduced from $695.
Why we like the Tumi Voyageur Leger carry-on:
- Features a built-in USB-C charging port that supports fast charging.
- The 3-stage telescoping handle and four recessed wheels provide effortless maneuverability.
Tumi Just In Case tote: Save $26
The McLaren Tumi Just In Case tote offers a zip entry to the main compartment for secure storage and an open pocket for quick access items. It features comfortable shoulder straps along with a zip pouch for additional storage.
The tote is on sale for $219, reduced from $275.
Why we like the Tumi Just In Case Tote:
- It easily attaches to larger luggage, making it perfect for travel.
- The large interior holds a lot of necessities.