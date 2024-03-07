Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly out indefinitely with torn meniscus

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will reportedly be without one of their superstar players for the indefinite future.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, which will sideline the 28-year-old indefinitely. ESPN also confirmed the injury, per sources.

It's unclear how much time Towns will miss.

The reported injury is a massive hit to a team that has seen a lot of success this season. The team has a 43-19 record and is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Towns has been averaging just over 22 points a game this season and has been named to the All-Star team four times. He scored 50 points in the All-Star game.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Target Center on January 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images