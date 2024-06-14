Save $30 on your first Purple Carrot meal delivery box with this exclusive code

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Person opening meal kit delivery box full of vegetables and other healthy foods. Gajic via Getty Images

Trying to eat healthy, but keep getting sidetracked by, well, life? Cooking healthy meals can be tiring, which is why we recommend making the switch to nutritious meal kits like Purple Carrot. Purple Carrot has the plant-based menu you didn't know you needed, with plenty of meal kit recipes that you can whip up yourself -- or you can try fresh and fully prepared meals that are ready in minutes.

We know that prices can be a reason for pause when you're considering meal kits, which is why we're excited to share an exclusive promo code for our CBS Essentials readers. Now through the end of August, you can use promo code CBSNEWS30 when signing up at Purple Carrot to save $30 off your first delivery.

Unless you're new to meal kits, you know that sweet deals are sometimes a part of the draw when you first start out. These deals can be fleeting, so make sure to pounce on this one, which is packed with healthy foods you'll love.

Is Purple Carrot worth it?

Purple Carrot meal kits offer plenty of plant-based goodness. Purple Carrot

In a word: Yes. Purple Carrot offers dozens of dinner kits per week, as well as tasty options for lunch and breakfast. Everything on the menu at Purple Carrot is packed with nutrient-rich and organic ingredients, making it the top plant-based meal kit out there. All Purple Carrot meals are 100% vegan.

Have a particular diet that requires some extra attention? Purple Carrot has a number of meals clearly labeled as vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free and more, so there's always something worth ordering as you come back week after week.

Purple Carrot also has a menu full of fresh, prepared meals that can be prepared in five minutes or less. Thai peanut fried rice, pesto portobello tortellini, kale artichoke cavatappi: the list of prepared meals is long and full of delicious (and nutritious!) meals for those extra busy days.

Don't miss out on the perfect vegan and plant-based meal kit of the summer. Sign up for Purple Carrot anytime between now and the end of August and use our exclusive promo code CBSNEWS30 to save $30 off that first box.