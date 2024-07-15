July is the perfect time to join Costco

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not a Costco member yet? July is the perfect time to join and start shopping at the popular warehouse club. Join online as a new Costco member online and enroll in auto renewal of your annual membership to receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card.* Members who join as an Executive member will also receive a promo code for $60 off a Costco.com order of $200 or more. This promotion expires August 4, 2024. (You can read all the fine print below.)

Why become a Costco member?



I love Costco -- I've been a member for more than 24 years. I do much of my household shopping there. It's my go-to store for paper towels, garbage bags and laundry detergent. It's also where I stock up on groceries such as milk, coffee and eggs (they're much cheaper at Costco than at my local supermarket). Costco is a great place to stock up on wine too. I recommend Kirkland Signature™ brand boxed wines -- it's a solid combination of high quality and low price.

I also make sure to pick up a rotisserie chicken when I'm at Costco. It makes a great dinner entree, with plenty left over for making sandwiches or chicken salad the next day. And the price can't be beat -- you could wind up paying way more buying a whole chicken to roast at home.

Costco is a great place to find household goods -- think furniture, small appliances, bedding and more. And Costco extends the warranty on select electronics to two years at no added cost.

When I need gas, I stop at the station attached to my local warehouse. The price there is typically cheaper than nearby stations. Don't be discouraged by the long lines -- most Costco gas stations have more pumps than your average gas station. Lines move quickly.

And, of course, every time I visit Costco I stop by the food court. It's hard to go wrong with the $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo. Try it the next time you visit. Or take a fresh-baked $10 pizza home for the whole family.

A Costco Gold Star Membership is $60 per year. Join online as a new Costco member and enroll in auto renewal of your annual membership to receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card. This promotion expires August 4, 2024.

Why I love Costco:

Grocery essentials I need at a great price.

A great place to find new snacks and treats, including local favorites.

Regular savings on essentials like vitamins, coffee and detergent.

High quality standards, especially when it comes to its own Kirkland Signature brand.

Just about anything is available at Costco -- even bars of gold silver coins

My recommendation: Upgrade to a Costco Executive Membership

If you want to take your Costco savings to the next level, I recommend upgrading to a Costco Executive Membership. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee per year, but you'll start earning a 2% Reward on qualified Costco purchases, including vacations purchased through Costco Travel. The annual 2% Reward is mailed with your renewal notice, two months before the renewal date.

A Costco Executive Membership is $120 per year. Join online as a new Executive Member and enroll in auto renewal of your annual membership to receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card and a promo code for $60 off a Costco.com order of $200 or more.*

Why I love the Costco Executive Membership:

If you spend more than $3,000 on qualified purchases at Costco per year, you will receive more than $60 for your Reward.

If you're not satisfied with your Costco Executive Membership, you can convert your membership to a Gold Star Membership or cancel your membership at any time and get a refund.



What's the fine print of the Costco membership offer?

Promotion expires August 4, 2024. To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa® card at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to enroll in auto renewal at the time of sign-up, incentives will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership. To qualify as a new member, an existing Costco membership must be expired at least 18 months or more. Limit one promotion per household. Promotion is non-transferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the Primary Member at time of sign-up within 2 weeks after successful sign-up and enrollment in auto-renewal. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Wash or Food Court Kiosk. Use the provided single-use promo code when entering your payment information. (Note: You will see a $0.01 deduction on your membership cost after the promo code is entered. This indicates that your promo code has been successfully processed so your incentive will be emailed.) A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

Promo code for $60 off an order of $200 or more on Costco.com will be emailed separately within 2 weeks of new Executive Member sign-up and enrollment in auto renewal; the promo code will be emailed separately from the Digital Costco Shop Card to the email address provided at time of sign-up. The promo code must be used by October 6, 2024. Code restrictions apply. Promo code is not valid in the warehouse. One promo code per Costco member. Only one (1) $60 off promo code can be used per member per transaction. Promo code will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Promo code amount will not be reissued if merchandise is returned. Ineligible purchases include new Costco memberships, Costco membership renewals, Costco membership upgrade, Gift of Membership, Costco Shop Cards, custom installation services, and Same-Day Grocery Delivery. Not valid for orders at the online Pharmacy, Costco Travel, or Costco Business Delivery. The merchandise total in your cart must equal $200 or more before tax and shipping to receive the promo code for $60 off. The promo code must be entered in the promo code box at checkout to be valid. May not be combined with any other promotion.