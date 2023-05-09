CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Do you need a gift for your dad, grandpa, brother, son, boyfriend or best friend? We've found tons of great gift ideas that you can shop right now. We've found gifts for the guy who likes to camp, gifts for the guy who likes to workout, gifts for the gourmand and the home cook, gifts for the techie and gifts for everyone in between.

If you're already browsing gift ideas, consider these customer-loved finds from the CBS Essentials team. All of these great gift ideas have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive customer reviews.

Top products in this article

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $230 (reduced from $390)

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $220 (reduced from $249)

Hydrow Rower, $2,195 (reduced from $2,495)

It can be hard to pick out the perfect present. We've made it easier. The experts at CBS Essentials have curated a wide selection of gift ideas that are sure to delight the person you're giving them to. We've compiled a list of many popular products, plus creative and fun gift ideas loved by customers and CBS Essentials staff.

Keep reading to discover the best gifts for him, including tech, fitness and cooking-inspired ideas. Plus, check out all of our gift guides for more inspiration.

Best home and outdoor gifts for him



He might need some new home and outdoor stuff and not even realize it. Surprise him with these thoughtful gifts for his kitchen and his backyard.

Coleman camping chair with built-in cooler

Coleman

Does your man like to sit outside and soak up the sunshine? This chair is the bestselling camping chair on Amazon, boasting a 4.7-star average rating with more than 48,000 reviews.

This two-in-one camping accessory provides a place to sit while also keeping up to four cans of your favorite drink cool. Weighing a little over eight pounds, the sturdy camping chair can hold up to 325 pounds. When not in use, it can fold up into a bag for easy storage. It even comes with a strap to make it easier to carry.

Coleman camping chair with built-in cooler, $43

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine



Amazon

Upgrade his coffee setup. This slim Nespresso machine won't take up precious counter space. "I LOVE how much space this saves on my countertops," said CBS Essentials editorial director Leslie Gornstein. "It's amazingly easy to use and very easy to maintain." The Nespresso device features a high pressure pump and perfect heat control.

This purchase includes a welcome set with 16 Nespresso capsules containing individual aromas. But if you haven't found your favorite flavor yet, don't worry.

"Nespresso is constantly putting out new and interesting coffee flavors, including iced-latte pods for warmer seasons and -- my favorite -- Hawaiian Kona, so there's always something fun to try if you're a Nespresso owner," said Gornstein.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $170 (regularly $230)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

He's going to love this easy-to-use kitchen gadget that can replace half his pots and pans. The 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all of these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous-vide cooker and food warmer.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp comes with a multi-level air-fryer basket.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $180 (reduced from $200)

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set

This top-rated patio set is an absolute steal at $190. Walmart

CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for this patio deal, and he will too.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway for just $230. The set includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in white, turquoise and red.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $230 (reduced from $390)

Best tech gifts for him

Shop earbuds, headphones, gaming systems, tablets and more tech gift ideas for him now.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $220 (reduced from $249)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II



Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancelation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total).

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Apple Watch 8



Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features too, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $329 (reduced from $399)

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $149 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $149 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $179 (reduced from $380)

Xbox Series X



Microsoft

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward-compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

It used to be quite challenging to find the Xbox Series X in stock, but we found it at Walmart.

Xbox Series X, $499 (regularly $596)

Sony Playstation 5

Sony via Walmart

If you're hoping to buy someone in your life a Playstation 5 console, you'll want to start looking now -- they're still in short supply. But we've found some available. You can use the buttons below to check stock at major retailers.

Check stock for Playstation 5

The best fitness gifts for him

Give the gift of self-care with these wellness ideas.

Theragun Pro



Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $399 (regularly $499)

Hydrow Rower

Best Buy

Hydrow offers three ways to experience your rowing workout: live sessions, on-demand courses and distance rowing challenges. A Hydrow subscription also includes yoga, Pilates, strength training, mobility and stretching workouts. Hydrow has also added circuit training for all users. The workout combines strength training using a mix of dumbbells and bodyweight, with short periods of rowing mixed in.

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Hydrow Rower, $2,195 (reduced from $2,495)

