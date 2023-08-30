Best Android smartphones of 2023 so far

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're shopping for a new smartphone in 2023, it can be hard to choose which one is right. Is a folding phone the best one for your family? Maybe parents need a much more rugged phone in case the kids end up dropping theirs? What about a student on a budget? And where does battery life fit into all this? To help, we've compiled a list of the best Android phones of 2023 across all the categories that matter. Explore this guide to find the smartphone that is best for you.

Best Android smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung

Display Size: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 5,700mAh | Dimensions: 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 12MP | Rear Cameras: 200MP with 30x digital zoom

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out as the top Android smartphone of 2023. Powered by the fastest mobile processor currently available, it's not only sufficiently zippy and powerful, but it can handle multiple tasks thrown at it so you can get on with your day.

It takes great photos, too, thanks to its 200MP camera, capturing sharp images even in challenging lighting with its advanced Night Mode feature. It can shoot great video too, with built-in Video Stabilization that ensures your clips are free from the dreaded not-on-purpose shaky cam.

The built-in S Pen is also a great addition to the package, letting you convert handwritten notes to digital, sketch photos, and use it as a stylus to navigate the phone.

The Adaptive Display adjusts to different lighting conditions for optimal viewing. With a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and a base storage of 256GB, it's both powerful and spacious. In short, the S23 Ultra sets a new standard for Android phones.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

It's equipped with the fastest mobile processor of 2023.

Its camera boasts a remarkable 200MP resolution, complemented by an advanced Night Mode feature.

Video Stabilization on the device ensures recordings are steady and smooth.

There's a built-in S Pen that serves for both note-taking and as a camera shutter.

One of its standout features is the Adaptive Display, which adjusts automatically for the optimal viewing experience.

The device is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Best flip smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung

Outside Display Size: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED | Inside Display Size: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB or 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Dimensions: 3.25 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches (closed), 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches (open) | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10MP | Rear Cameras: 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide) with 10x digital zoom

The most popular flip-style smartphone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is getting an eye-catching upgrade for its 5th generation: the new Flex Window. It's a 3.4-inch AMOLED screen (748 x 720) on the outside of the phone that you can use one handed when the phone is snapped shut.

The other main upgrade here is the processor -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 are both powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. That means better performance when using the phone over previous generations.

It may be easy to confuse this model with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 given their somewhat similar names, but keep in mind that this model is one that folds vertically like a classic flip phone and doesn't fold open like the other phone in Samsung's lineup.

The outside window that's available to use when the phone is closed is one of the best gimmicks about this smartphone, and useful for several reasons, as it gives you a way to check messages, use apps, and interact with others without having to open and close your phone too much.

Beyond the bells and whistles that make this smartphone unique, it's an interesting piece of tech with plenty of power behind it that feels like true innovation, even if it isn't a completely different upgrade from its predecessor.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5:

It has an exterior 6.7" AMOLED FHD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (425 ppi) and interior 3.4" AMOLED FLex Window screen with 60 Hz refresh rate (306 ppi).

It comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

It comes with 8 GB RAM.

It boasts a large 3,700 mAh battery.

Its camera array includes a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera with 10x digital zoom.

It's IPX8 waterproof, which means it's protected against continuous submersion.



Best folding smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung

Outside Display Size: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display HD+ | Inside Display Size: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex Display | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Battery: 4,400mAh | Dimensions: 6.24 x 5.06 x 0.26 inches (open), 6.24 x 2.66 x 0.52 inches (closed) | Weight: 8.9 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: S Pen included | Front Camera: 10MP (cover screen), 4MP (under display, main screen) | Rear Cameras: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide), 10MP Tele 2x optical zoom (30x space zoom)

Samsung's higher-end folding phone got a new-for-2023 update, though its design changes are more muted. Like the Flip 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, for better-than-ever performance.

This model boasts a stunning 7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ display that refreshes at a120 Hz rate with 374 ppi. While there is a small fold line visible down the middle, it's barely noticeable and folds out to make a gorgeous way to view TV shows, movies, and plenty of TiKToks if that's your thing. Combined with a formidable 12 GB RAM, this device promises swift multitasking with enough screen real estate to handle anything.

For photography hobbyists, this is a great model for doing just that with a 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical and up to 30x space zoom.

It can also help you power through your day with a 4400 mAh battery. Plus, you won't have to fear the occasional dip with its IPX8 waterproof rating.

For those looking for a good reason to opt for this phone beyond its stunning foldable screen, consider the S Pen. The thinner S Pen stylus, upgraded from the previous model, can be used for jotting notes, sketching, or simply navigating the phone. It feels silky smooth to use, with no noticeable lag or trouble processing input.

Key features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5:

It has a 7.6" AMOLED QXGA+ screen with 120 Hz refresh (374 ppi).

Its models come in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options (free upgrade to 512 GB is available).

It features 12 GB RAM.

Its large 4400 mAh battery is great for all-day use.

Its camera array includes a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera with 10MP tele 3x optical zoom.

Its IPX8 waterproof protection means it's protected if you submerge it.

Best Google smartphone: Google Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon

Display Size: 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED | Processor: Google Tensor G2 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches | Weight: 7.48 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: No | Front Camera: 10.8MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP with 30x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the updated Tensor G2 silicon processor, impresses not just in raw speed similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in performance, but its wide scope of features. It includes innovative options like Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight, both unique additions exclusive to the Pixel 7 lineup.

But its hardware is equally as awesome. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro has a noticeably brighter screen than the Pixel 7 model, and it looks great in just about any situation.

Battery-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a substantial 5,000 mAh capacity. Despite the Pixel 6 Pro's similar battery not meeting some users' expectations, it's interesting to note the performance of its successor. It can last about 10 hours per charge even with heavy use, which is close in performance to most other models on the market.

It's more than its processor and battery size, though. the Pixel 7 Pro also includes an enhanced three-camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom, all of which makes it an ideal option for aspiring shutterbugs or anyone who plans on using it as a mobile selfie station.

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

It's powered by a formidable Tensor G2 silicon processor.

Exclusive features like Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight enhance pictures.

It has a crisp 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ display.

The robust 5,000 mAh battery means longer use time than others on the market.

Its 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera options are complemented by a 48MP telephoto lens.

Best Android phone under $250: Moto G Stylus (2022)



Amazon

Display Size: 6.8-inch IPS LCD | Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB, expandable with microSDXC | Battery: 5,000mAh | Dimensions: 6.70 x 2.99 x 0.37 inches | Weight: 7.62 ounces | Charging Options: Wired or wireless | Stylus: Yes | Front Camera: 16MP | Rear Cameras: 50MP

The Moto G Stylus (2022) not only offers a wide range of features, but it also comes at a price that's friendlier to the wallet compared to many other smartphones in the market. It's about six times cheaper than the latest and greatest from Samsung or Google, which makes it an exceptional value.

It comes with all the bells and whistles you're likely accustomed to as an Android user, complete with a Mediatek Helio G85 processor and 8MP front-facing selfie camera with an 50MP lens on the back. It's slim, rugged and feels great in the hand. And for this price, including a highly-functioning stylus is an unexpected bonus.

Writing with the stylus feels smooth and comfortable, with no input lag when scribbling, taking notes or sketching. Plus, Its robust battery life ensures it serves as a reliable all-day companion, so you won't find yourself hunting for a charger halfway through the day.

Given its affordable price combined with its functionality, it's also a great choice for parents considering a first phone for their kids. It offers them the tools they need, from communication to entertainment, without the hefty price tag that's usually attached to all the latest smartphones.

Alternatively, it could work great as an emergency phone replacement to keep on hand should anything happen to your regular Android daily driver. No matter your use case, this is your best bet when you need a new Android smartphone, but you don't want a budget-breaking premium price tag.

Key features of the Moto G Stylus (2022):

It's powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 octa-core processor that can hold its own.

Its 6.8" Max Vision FHD+ (1080x2460) IPS display is sufficiently bright and crisp.

The 8MP front-facing selfie camera and 50MP rear lens make for great photos.

The long-lasting 5000mAh battery ensures all-day use.

The responsive stylus is a viable S Pen contender.

It's attractively priced for budget-conscious buyers.

More top-rated budget smartphones to consider

Your buying guide for the best Android phones in 2023

Still not sure how to pick the best phone for you? Check out our phone buying guide to get answers to your most common smartphone shopping questions.

Which Android phone is best to buy in 2023?

There are several great Android models to choose from in 2023. If you want the latest model with the most advanced tech, consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you prefer Google's Android stock phone interface, consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently the best Google Pixel phone in terms of specs and features.

Should you buy an iPhone or Android phone?

Choosing between an iPhone and an Android phone is a matter of personal preference. Some people will say that an Android phone is better than an iPhone, while others feel that iPhones are superior. Most people like to stick to one operating system. If you're thinking of switching from one to the other, test out the interface for yourself and see if you like it. Note that you may need to repurchase some of your favorite apps to get them to work on a different phone operating system, while other apps may not be available at all.

Which Android phone has the best camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the Android smartphone with the best camera in 2023. It features a 200-megapixel main camera, which is tops when it comes to resolution. That said, most top-tier Android phones have excellent cameras and built-in software smarts to enhance the shots you take, so you'll get great photos with most of these top options above.

How long will an Android phone last?

Android smartphones generally last about two to three years -- though, Samsung has designed its latest smartphones for better durability and longer lifespans. Samsung committed to supporting the S23 throughout four years of software updates during the Samsung Unpacked event.

