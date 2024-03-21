Our favorite Alexa deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're tired of fishing for remotes or getting up off of your couch to switch off a light, you're in luck.

Amazon's Alexa smart tech lets you use your voice to do control everything from lights to thermostats to next week's grocery list. And right now, during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, you'll find impressive discounts on a wide range of Amazon smart home gear -- from Amazon Fire smart TVs, to the latest Amazon home hubs and smart speakers that support the Alexa digital assistant.

Discover the best Alexa-compatible smart device deals

Our in-house team of consumer technology experts have curated this roundup of the best Alexa-compatible smart home products on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which is going on now through March 25.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $35 (30% off)

When it comes to easy-to-operate smart speakers, it doesn't get much simpler than this. Plug it in, connect it with your home's Wi-Fi and then the Alexa digital assistant will be on hand to answer your questions, stream music or help you control your Alexa-compatible smart home gear using voice commands.

And since the Echo Dot links with the Amazon shopping service, it knows what you've ordered in the past. So, with a voice command like, "Hey Alexa, re-order paper towels," it will look up your past order for paper towels and duplicate it.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime Music, Audible, Apple Music or Spotify, you can command the Echo Dot to play whatever you want, whenever you want to hear it.

For higher-quality music and audio playback, you'll want the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker instead. Right now, it's on sale for 35% off, which brings the price down to $65. Both the Echo Dot and Amazon Echo come in your choice of several colors.

Hisense 65" Class U6HF Series Fire TV: $550 (27% off)

One of the great things about this popular 65-inch 4K smart TV is that it runs using the FireTV operating system and has the Alexa digital assistant built in. Using the TV's voice remote, you can control it using voice commands. You can also give other voice commands to Alexa, so that you can control other smart gear in your home from your TV.

This 2023 version of the Hisense U6HF TV relies on a ULED display that showcases bright and accurate colors. It has a peak brightness of 600 nits and uses 32 local dimming zones to display a high-quality HDR picture.

Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ support are all built in. And when it comes to displaying high-action content, the TV uses a 60Hz native refresh rate, but takes advantage of Hisense's Motion Rate 240 technology so it showcases fluid action. This works nicely when watching sports, an action-packed movie or playing video games.

Amazon Fire 40" TV 2-Series: $179 (28% off)

Amazon has created its own lineup of affordable Fire TVs. These all support Amazon's Alexa digital assistant via the TV's included voice remote.

This 2023 model Amazon Fire 40-inch 2-Series TV is great for smaller viewing spaces, especially if you're shopping for a budget-friendly smart TV that supports all of the video streaming services you already subscribe to, including Amazon Prime Video. The TV supports HDR10 and HLG, along with Dolby Digital audio.

When watching your favorite shows, you'll benefit from the TV's 60Hz refresh rate. It's not 120Hz, but its more than adequate for most programming. The TV also has two HDMI 1.4, one HDMI Arc, one USB 2.0 and one ethernet port built into the back of the unit.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $40 (33% off)

If you have an older TV that's does not contain smart technology, or your existing smart TV doesn't use Amazon's FireTV OS (and you want it to), simply plug this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max into the HDMI port of your TV. Presto -- you now have a smart TV.

This includes support for the FireTV OS and access to Alexa via the remote control.

In addition to giving you quick access to all of the video streaming services you subscribe to, when you're not actually watching TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick can display a selection of famous artworks as its screensaver.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $115 (18% off)



If you think you know everything this box can do, you may be wrong.

It can serve as a smart speaker in your home and give you ongoing access to the Alexa digital assistant. The speaker itself plays on-demand streaming audio (including music) from a handful of streaming services.

And when you also plug the TV Cube into your TV via its HDMI port, you get access to the same features and functions as an Amazon Fire TV streaming stick to your TV. So you get instant access to the FireTV OS on your TV, plus access to Alexa.

Now priced at just $115 (which is 18% off its usual price), the TV Cube is an easy way to bring Alexa digital assistant TV functionality into your home through a smart speaker and your TV -- all with just one gadget.

Amazon Fire TV soundbar: $100 (17% off)

Let's face it: A lot of TVs look great, but when it comes to sound? Meh.

One very affordable way to improve this is to connect an Amazon Fire TV. Sure, it works with Amazon Fire TVs, but you can plug it into virtually any TV to enhance its sound quality.

For $100, you should keep your expectations in check. You're not going to bathe in robust surround sound with rich bass via a single, low-cost soundbar. But this soundbar does generate decently powered two-channel stereo audio with support for DTS:X and Dolby Audio. This is a 24-inch long soundbar that comes with a voice-activated remote control (so yes, it supports Alexa).

The soundbar gets plugged into a power outlet and the HDMI port of your TV (using the supplied cables). Within the soundbar, you'll benefit from two, 20-watt speakers. This gives it the power to full an average-size room with stereo sound.

Blink whole-home security bundle: $137 (27% off)

Control this low-cost home security bundle with your voice or a smartphone app. It includes a video doorbell, an outdoor wireless security camera and an indoor mini camera. It also comes with the required Sync 2 hub that connects to your router or modem.

The cameras support 1080p video with two-way audio capabilities. When used together, the bundle provides a powerful, easy-to-operate home security system. But to really reap all the security benefits, a Blink subscription plan ($100 per year) is required.

Right now, you can save 27% on this home security bundle and pay just $137. It's compatible with Apple iPhones or Android smartphones. Each of the included devices connect to your home's Wi-Fi.

