CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports on Key Biscayne's most historic eatery, The Rusty Pelican, celebrating its 50th year anniversary.

Rusty Pelican, a South Florida landmark, celebrates 50 years CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports on Key Biscayne's most historic eatery, The Rusty Pelican, celebrating its 50th year anniversary.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On