Man accused of pretending to be security guard at Taylor Swift concert A 44-year-old man is facing charges of impersonating a police officer and interfering with an entertainment event at a Taylor Swift concert Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Ivan Mariotti, of Key Biscayne, was dressed in a suit and wearing a badge that caught the attention of police near the floor of the concert. Miami-Dade police said he was a ride-share driver for several companies who snuck into the venue without a ticket.