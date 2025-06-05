Job Corps, once an employment lifeline for South Florida, to shut down. What's next? | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry explores how the Job Corps’ shutdown impacts South Florida. Meanwhile, Berry shows how students at Florida International University as pushing back against the school’s partnership with ICE. He sits down with FIU senior Dariel Gomez, who is also the Miami-Dade organizer for the ACLU of Florida, to discuss the campus protests. Ahead of the “Women Are Veterans Too” summit in Homestead, Berry speaks with South Dade Women Veterans Alliance’s Julie Robinson about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s order to reexamine the standards for how women have gained combat roles in the U.S. military. Finally, in this week’s “Side Hustle,” Berry introduces us to a South Florida accountant whose passion for numbers and music keeps him in the groove. Catch Miami Life at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursdays on the CBS Miami app and CBSMiami.com.