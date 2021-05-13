Trish Christakis CBS Miami

Trish Christakis has been reporting for the CBS4 Miami team since February 2022.

Trish is originally from the Chicagoland area and is thrilled to join the incredible team of journalists in beautiful South Florida. She graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign majoring in Journalism.

Prior to CBS4, Trish was reporting in Charlotte, North Carolina. While there, one of the most memorable events she covered was the aftermath of Tropical Storm Fred. She was sent to Asheville and witnessed countless people lose their homes, businesses and loved ones. Being able to share their stories and help those who lost almost everything is something that will always stick with her.

Trish is an award-winning sports anchor and reporter as well. Some of her favorite events she's covered included March Madness, College World Series/MLB Draft and watching countless high school athletes hoist their state trophy from the sideline.

In her free time Trish loves working out, volunteering at animal shelters, and playing soccer. A diehard sports fan, you can usually catch her on her off days at the park or field, cheering on Miami's teams — unless they're playing Chicago!

Contact Trish Christakis: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram