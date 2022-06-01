Nicole Lauren is a general assignment reporter who joined the CBS News Miami This Morning team in April 2022. You can watch her in our morning newscasts Monday through Friday, starting at 4:30 a.m.

Nicole has been reporting on several morning shows across the country, starting her career in Salisbury, Maryland.

She moved to Florida in 2018 reporting for WINK News in Fort Myers. At WINK, Nicole covered the southwest Florida water crisis, hurricanes, presidential visits and she also traveled to South Florida for breaking news.

Nicole moved to South Florida in 2021 and worked at NBC 6 as a freelance reporter.

Nicole's first week on-air was during the Surfside building collapse. For weeks, Nicole told the stories of the dozens of families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

Nicole was born and raised in Long Island, New York. She attended Villanova University and received her Bachelor's degree in communications with a specialization in Journalism.

When Nicole isn't reporting, she is reading, spending time outside, visiting her family in New York or catching up on the sleep that she doesn't get during the week!

Have a story tip? Feel free to reach out to Nicole on social media.