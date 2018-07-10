Kendis Gibson CBS Miami

Kendis Gibson is a multinational Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter.

Over a decades-long career, he has been on the frontline of some of the most monumental events of our time. From reporting at Ground Zero on the day of the attack to anchoring network coverage of the 2016 election, and at the anchoring frontlines as the pandemic raged across the world.

Gibson was born and raised in Belize and started his career in Rochester, New York, before moving on to reporting with CNN as an entertainment correspondent, WJLA in Washington, D.C., ABC News and MSNBC, among others.

When not working, Gibson enjoys travel, running, and a mean karaoke competition, killing it at "Careless Whisper."

