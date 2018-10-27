Keith Jones CBS Miami

Keith Jones is an award-winning CBS4 News journalist who has covered major stories from both the anchor desk and the field.

Keith excels in breaking news coverage, including major hurricanes, Super Bowls, the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the civil unrest and protests following the death of George Floyd, the crash of Flight 93 on 9/11, the rescue of the trapped miners at Quecreek, and the homecoming of POW Jessica Lynch.

Keith anchors the weekend mornings and reports during the week for CBS4.

He has spent nearly 10 years as a journalist in South Florida and has also worked in Tampa, Pittsburgh, Toledo and West Palm Beach.

He played baseball at Barry University in Miami Shores. He is involved with St. Jude's, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, American Heart Association and the Miami Learning Experience.

Keith has two grown children. He and his wife Ashley live in Weston with their son Jack and their two golden doodles: Gatsby and Topper.

Contact Keith Jones: E-Mail | Twitter