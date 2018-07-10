Karli Barnett CBS Miami

Karli Barnett anchors the weekend evening broadcasts and reports weekday evenings. She joined the CBS4 team in October 2018 as weekday morning anchor.

Before making her way to Miami, Karli was the weekday morning and midday anchor at 13WMAZ News, the CBS affiliate in Central Georgia.

Her résumé also includes the titles weekend evening anchor and reporter, with a coverage area spanning 25 Georgia counties. She began her career as a "one-man-band" journalist, meaning she was able to film, write and edit her own stories on a daily deadline.

She graduated high school as class Valedictorian and headed to the University of Georgia, where she graduated summa cum laude with a major in Digital Broadcast Journalism, as well as minors in Spanish and Communication Studies. Karli was named one of 16 Outstanding Senior Leaders. UGA administers the esteemed Peabody Awards for excellence in media and television and is consistently ranked among the top broadcast schools in the country.

Karli is happy to now call South Florida home. When she's not at work, she enjoys traveling, exercise and trying new recipes! She invites you to connect with her on social media.

Contact Karli Barnett: E-Mail | Twitter | Facebook