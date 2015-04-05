Joel Waldman CBS Miami

Joel Waldman is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist.

He brings more than two decades of experience crafting stories, including long-form documentaries, investigative reports and human-interest pieces.

Joel was most recently a D.C.-based Fox News network correspondent covering the complex world of national politics from Capitol Hill.

Joel also reported for Fox 5 in New York City. He has worked for TV stations in West Palm Beach, Miami, and Tucson. Earlier in his career he also covered the NYSE for First Business, a nationally syndicated program.

Joel began his career as one of the first producers hired by MSNBC.

He loves his wife, three beautiful kids, and stunning dogs, Mabel Rose and Ethel Bug Johnson.

