Jennifer Correa joined CBS Miami in October 2018 as the weekend morning meteorologist. You can watch her forecasts on Saturdays, 6-8 a.m. and on Sundays, 7-9 a.m.

She is a Miami native and raised in Kendall. She has more than 5 years of experience in forecasting the weather for South Florida.

Before joining WFOR, Jennifer was the weekend meteorologist at WPLG. She was also a weather producer for WSVN prior to joining CBS Miami.

Before forecasting in her hometown, Jennifer was covering national and international weather as a bilingual meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania. There she covered historic storms like Super Storm Sandy, the February 2013 blizzard, and covered severe weather outbreaks across the country. At AccuWeather, Jennifer also forecasted the weather for international locations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Bermuda.

Hurricane Andrew inspired her curiosity in weather and sparked her love for Earth and space science. It wasn't until she started college that she knew she wanted to pursue a career in television.

Jennifer is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with minor concentrations in Physics and Applied Mathematics. She also holds the American Meteorological Society's Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation which is a major achievement in the career of broadcast meteorology.

She is passionate about science and education, so when she is not on the air, she is visiting schools across South Florida to teach students about meteorology and the importance of science education.

Her other biggest passions are being a wife to her husband, Joe, a mom to her son, Joseph, and a "dog-mom" to Bruce and Rosalita.

Contact Jennifer Correa: Email | Twitter | Facebook