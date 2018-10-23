Jacqueline Quynh CBS Miami

It's taken 10 years of working as a reporter to get here in South Florida. I can only hope my work measures up to the standards of people here.

I know these days, anyone with a smartphone can be a journalist, and I think it's one of the best things that has happened. The huge quantity of pictures and videos you share really helps us capture what's going on in your neighborhood. But I wanted to be a journalist even before everyone had an iPhone in their pocket. I'm probably one of the few people who'd still show up to work even if I won the lottery.

My passion for journalism began at an early age. I can remember one of my favorite activities in Kindergarten was show and tell. I don't think I ever cared about what I brought, I just wanted to share a story. Later on, I spent countless hours in front of the TV, not caring about comedies or dramas, but instead captivated by network and local news and the reporters who also shared stories. Now, my passion is learning about the people around me and working hard to shed light on issues compellingly and authentically.

My reporting career began after graduating from college. I got my feet wet in a handful of other markets in the U.S. including New Orleans and Denver.

My philosophy about news is simple: I aim to tell a story while focusing on the people who graciously let me into their lives. And that's where you come in. I want to hear from you. Tell me what's happening in your in your community. The good, the bad, problems that you see that may need to be exposed. After all, that's my job.

In my free time, I collect hobbies, take online classes, and brush up on French/Spanish, as well as dabble in a little bit of art. Being a foodie here is a given.

