Gabby Arzola CBS 4

Gabby Arzola joined the CBS 4 News team in July 2022.

Gabby is a proud Miami girl, and is excited to work in her hometown.

Prior to CBS 4, Gabby was a reporter in Tampa and Gainesville. She's covered national stories such as the Gabby Petito case and the Surfside Building collapse.

Gabby's passion in life to is help others- animals included!

Her favorite story to tell is the time she found an abandoned Australian Shepherd in the woods during Hurricane Irma coverage. She climbed two fences to get to him- needless to say, Gabby, and her pup named "Ziggy" have been inseparable ever since.

Gabby is a proud graduate of Florida International University, and Miami-Dade College (Kendall Campus!) with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Raised in a Cuban/Puerto Rican home, you can find Gabby spending time with her family, walking Ziggy or finding a new restaurant around town.

