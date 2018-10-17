Deborah Souverain CBS Miami

Deborah Souverain is a results-driven CBS4 News multimedia journalist with a great appetite for digital media.

"I live by the motto: If you see something interesting, say something interesting, and create a post about it." It's a philosophy that helps her enterprise creative and captivating stories on multiple digital platforms that are both entertaining and informative.

Deborah joined CFN 13 Orlando from WFTX, Fort Myers where she was both an MMJ, morning live reporter, and traffic anchor/reporter. Deborah started her career an associate producer and news writer at WFOR CBS4 and WSVN in Miami. She then moved to working in front of the camera at KCAU, in Sioux City, Iowa.

During her time as an associate producer, she fell in love with the fast-paced nature of news, but quickly learned that she wanted to be out reporting where news happens. So, she readily traded Florida's sun for Iowa's cold and a newsroom cubicle for a camera and a car.

Deborah Souverain is a graduate of Florida International University. She graduated with a Bachelor's in Mass Communication & Journalism, and a Bachelor's in Political Science.

Contact Deborah Souverain: Email | Twitter | Facebook