Bri Buckley is an Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2025, bringing with her nearly a decade of broadcast journalism experience.

Bri is no stranger to South Florida. Before joining CBS News Miami, she was a morning show reporter at WTVJ, where she covered fast-moving breaking news stories across the region. Her career has also taken her to several Ohio newsrooms, including those in Cleveland, Columbus, Toledo, and Zanesville, where she served in both reporting and anchoring roles.

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Bri was raised as a proud military brat while her father served in the United States Air Force. Her upbringing across various parts of the U.S. sparked the curiosity and people skills that ultimately led her to pursue journalism.

She is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University.

Some of Bri's most meaningful assignments have taken her from Washington, D.C., where she documented veterans' stories on an Honor Flight, to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at sea, where she highlighted the lives of local servicemembers. She is deeply passionate about telling impactful stories and advocating for underserved communities.

Outside the newsroom, Bri enjoys exploring the beauty of South Florida with her husband, son, and their dog.

