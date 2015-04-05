Bobeth Yates CBS Miami

Bobeth Yates is a dynamic CBS4 News journalist and meteorologist who has reported and given weather and traffic updates in cities across the country.

Originally from Jamaica, Bobeth migrated to the South Florida area as a child, so she's happy to be home.

She came to CBS4 News from CBS46 in Atlanta, where she was one of few journalists reporting live on the streets when riots broke out in downtown Atlanta after the shooting death of a local unarmed black man. She was also in charge of a news series which told the stories of veterans in need of help.

Through her investigative and consumer reporting, Bobeth was able to provide more than $1 million in benefits, medical services and community aid for those former servicemembers. Bobeth also did general assignment reporting, traffic and filled in for weather.

Prior to CBS46, Bobeth was a reporter and co-host of Lifestyles show "Suncoastview" at ABC7 in Sarasota. She has also worked in Los Angeles, Savannah, Panama City, and Great Falls, Montana.

Bobeth is a graduate of the Florida State University. She earned a Masters in Broadcast Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School at the Syracuse University, and she received her meteorologist certification from Mississippi State.