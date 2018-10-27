Ashley Dyer CBS Miami

Ashley Dyer is CBS4 reporter, joining our team of outstanding journalists in October 2021. You can catch her daily in the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Ashley was born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She studied broadcast journalism at the University of South Carolina, where she was also a competitive cheerleader. Go Gamecocks!

Ashley started her career in television at BRC13 in the Pocono Mountains. After that, she traded the snow for sunshine and moved down to Florida. Ashley worked at NBC2 in Fort Myers as a reporter and fill-in anchor for three years before moving across the state and joining CBS4 News.

During her time as a journalist, Ashley's closely covered the COVID-19 pandemic, she's investigated the blue-green algae and red tide water crisis in Southwest Florida and she's covered the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian among many other South Florida storms.

When Ashley isn't working, she's traveling, spending time with family, and enjoying everything Miami has to offer!

Contact Ashley Dyer: Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram